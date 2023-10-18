A community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea company has given a new generous donation to a local school so that pupils can enjoy trips at a subsidised rate during the cost-of-living crisis.

Jackie Richards and Becky Amestoy from Burnham Portable Toilet Hire have this week visited pupils at Churchfield Church School to present a kind donation of £1,200 to reduce the cost of its Year 5 trip to Cadbury World in November.

“This links to our new Ancient Maya topic that we are covering and we can now take more pupils to the Ancient Maya workshop Cadbury run,” says the school’s Molly-Jane Bolton.

“As a school, we have had support from this wonderful family-run company earlier this year when they donated £2,000 to help subsidise the cost of the year 6 London trip.”

She adds: “We endeavour to give our pupils as many opportunities as possible during the cost-of- living crisis we are experiencing, and trips such as Cadbury World would not be feasible if not for the generosity of companies such as Burnham Portable Toilet Hire.”

“Becky Amestoy of Burnham Toilet Hire has been consistent and helpful with communications with us as has played a vital role in overseeing the two donations to our school along with myself, Molly.”

“Steve, Jackie and Becky have provided us with brilliant ongoing support and as a school and year group we could not be more grateful. They are incredibly community-spirited and our pupils were delighted with this donation.”

Pictured: Jackie Richards of Burnham Portable Toilet Hire with Molly Bolton and Melanie Waters, year 5 teachers of Churchfield School, and pupils Willow, Darci, Rajunor and Finley