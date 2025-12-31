Community-spirited Burnham-On-Sea pupils join beach and park litter cleans

Community-spirited pupils from St Joseph’s School in Burnham-On-Sea teamed up with Young Somerset for a day of volunteering that saw them helping to care for two much‑loved local outdoor spaces.

As part of a Volunteering Day earlier in December, the children took part in litter‑picking sessions on Burnham beach at Apex Park in Highbridge.

Working together, they collected rubbish, learned about the impact of litter on wildlife, and discussed the importance of protecting natural spaces for the whole community.

Alongside their environmental efforts, the pupils also took part in a series of wellbeing activities during both the morning and afternoon sessions.

These activities gave the children time to reflect, relax and enjoy positive experiences designed to support their mental and emotional wellbeing.

Young Somerset staff praised the pupils for their enthusiasm and teamwork, saying the day highlighted how young people can play a meaningful role in caring for their local environment.