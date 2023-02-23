A Burnham-On-Sea resident has raised more than £600 for Guide Dogs for the Blind during a special birthday celebration.

Jonathan Walter celebrated his 60th birthday this month with a function at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club where he invited guests to give a donation to the charity rather than presents and cards.

He says: “Guide Dogs works for a world where people with sight loss are never left out of life, for a world where being blind or partially sighted is not what defines you.”

“A world with enough support to make the challenges of sight loss no barrier to fulfilling hopes and dreams.”

He adds that the idea for the event after hearing about local lady Martina and her guide dog Molly, pictured above.

“She refuses to be held back after losing her sight and is one of the bravest people I know.”

“I know Martina through my time working for HSBC and Carnival. Martina also worked at the Burnham branch but now at the Bridgwater branch.”

“Martina lost her sight through an illness during Covid lockdown, and diagnosis and treatment came too late to save her sight.”

“So instead of gifts and cards I asked guests to donate money to a JustGiving page in aid of Guide Dogs for the Blind.”

He says the event was kindly supported by Paul Hale and the team at Burnham’s Ritz Social Club, plus Haverslice, and singer MG Mark Godfrey who entertained the guests during the evening.

Jon adds: “The amount raised was £615 and I’m extremely grateful to everyone that donated and humbled by the amount raised.”