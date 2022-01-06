Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store and a community-spirited local resident have begun a collection of surplus Christmas goodies to help a charity’s work in helping asylum seekers in Somerset.

Rob Moore, who lives in Burnham, says he plans to take the donations to the charity Mercy in Action after hearing that they have been asked by Bath and North East Somerset Council to support asylum seekers in the city.

“I have arranged for a collection of unwanted Christmas biscuits, chocolates, treats etc at Burnham’s Tesco store with the helpful support of their community champion, Roz,” says Rob.

“When I offered the charity to bring some biscuits, chocolates and anything else that people are happy to give she said that it would be a fine idea.”

“The collection in the Burnham Tesco store will continue until Sunday 16th January.”

He ads: “I am a volunteer at the Burnham-On-Sea Food Bank, so I realise how generous people with supporting others that are less fortunate than themselves.”