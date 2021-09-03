A community-spirited group of workers from Hinkley Point C have carried out a beach clean at Berrow this week.

The team of 14 removed plastic rubbish and debris washed up along the tideline during Friday (September 3rd), as pictured here.

The group’s Jo Merritt told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “EDF has a corporate responsibility policy of offering staff several days a year to carry out community projects like this.”

“We considered a number of different activities and decided that a beach clean would be a great way to help the environment and the community.”

Scores of sackfuls of rubbish were taken away during the day following recent high tides and the beach being busy over the summer holidays.

The EDF team carried out a similar clean-up last year and also plans to clean a Somerset canal route in the near future.