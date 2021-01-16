A community-spirited Highbridge family has carried out a litter clean of a road on the outskirts of the town this week.

The Whitehead family say they were concerned to see so much discarded litter along Isleport Lane and were worried about its potential impact on wildlife.

Vicky Whitehead says: “We’re blessed with wildlife on our doorstep and the amount of litter really isn’t fair to them.”

“We collected 14.59kg of litter. We’ve bought our own litter pickers, so we can get into the hedges – this is where most bottles and cans are deposited.”

“Unfortunately, there are far too many bottles in the rhyne that we can’t get out.”

“At the moment we have two swans in the rhyne directly by our house. Coots, ducks, water voles and an egret are regulars.”

“We just wanted to do our bit for them and hope to inspire others to look after their local area too.”