Community-spirited pupils at Churchfield School in Highbridge have carried out a litter pick this week in support of the first Eco Festival.

A group of youngsters from two classes collected rubbish as part of an initiative to support the Burnham and Highbride Eco Festival, which will be held on Saturday (September 30th).

“Churchfield School’s Salisbury and Gloucester classes have done their bit for the local environment this week ahead of the Burnham and Highbridge Eco Festival by carrying out a litter pick on the school grounds,” said a spokesman.

“The children all did great, finding loads of litter, especially plastic packaging. Our thanks go to the Friends of Burnham Beach for the loan of the litter pickers.”