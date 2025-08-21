13.5 C
Community voices heard during Highbridge estate walkabout

By Burnham-On-Sea.com

Homes in Somerset and Somerset Council joined forces this week for a walkabout on the Morland estate in Highbridge, aiming to better understand the concerns of local residents and identify areas for improvement.

The event saw representatives from both organisations walking the estate alongside four residents, whose insights helped spotlight key issues affecting the community.

“A big shoutout to everyone who came along to this week’s Highbridge estate walkabout,” said a Homes in Somerset spokesperson. “It was great to be joined by four of our customers alongside Homes in Somerset colleagues; your input makes all the difference.”

Among the concerns raised, fly tipping emerged as a prominent issue. Residents pointed out several problem areas where waste had been illegally dumped, prompting a commitment from both Homes in Somerset and Somerset Council to take action.

The walkabout is part of a wider initiative to strengthen community engagement and ensure that housing services are responsive to local needs. Organisers say they plan to follow up with targeted clean-up efforts and improved reporting channels to tackle fly tipping more effectively.

 

