Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025: Road closures, start time, parking, weather and route

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival is set to make a welcome return on Monday November 3rd with dozens of spectacular entries.

Organisers have said this week that over 70 entries are confirmed for the 2025 Burnham-On-Sea Carnival, with over 40 sparkling carts set to join the parade through the town. It starts at 7.30pm.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Annalee New, Chairman of Highbridge and Burnham Carnival, says: “Excitement is building for the big day and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic procession.”

Route of Burnham-On-Sea Carnival

The parade will start at 7.30pm next to the Tesco roundabout before wending its way along Love Lane, Manor Road, Victoria Street and the High Street, finishing in Marine Drive.

Weather for Burnham-On-Sea Carnival

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast for Monday shows it should be a great night for watching the carnival.

It is forecast to be a mild and dry evening with a low chance of rain and a moderate breeze.

Roads closed from Saturday night:

The carnival carts arrived in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday night (November 2nd) after the Bridgwater Carnival to park up.

Roads now closed until 1am on Tuesday November 5th: Frank Foley Parkway from its junction with Ben Travers Way (N) to its junction with Ben Travers Way (S); and also Queens Drive from its junction with the Love Lane Roundabout to its junction with Stoddens Lane. The section of Queens Drive that is open from Edithmead Roundabout to Stoddens Lane will have a reduced speed limit of 30mph in place.

Roads closed on Monday:

The carnival organisers say that because crowds have started to gather along the route earlier, there will be new 5pm road closures in place on carnival day for spectator safety.

“The earlier road closures times, for the procession route, have been asked for by Police and Somerset Highways, for spectator safety,” says a spokesperson. “Our plan is to have mobile teams out assessing spectators around the route and only closing the roads when absolutely necessary.”

From 5pm:

B3140 Love Lane, B3140 Manor Road, B3140 Berrow Road, Victoria Street, Highstreet, Princess Street, College Street, Cross Street, Adam Street, South Street, Abingdon Street, Pier Street, Old Station Approach, Marine Drive, B3139 Oxford Street, B3139 Highbridge Road.

New this year is the addition of a ‘temporary clearway’ along Burnham Road, and parts of Worston Lane, Killarney Avenue, Rosewood Drive and Archer Drive from 2pm on carnival day. A temporary clearway is a section of road where stopping is prohibited — intended to keep traffic moving.

Parking at Burnham-On-Sea Carnival

The advice from organisers is to arrive early. Best places for parking are the Oxford Street Car park and the Pier Street car park. Official car parking for Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea Carnival is located at:

Old Station Approach, TA8 1PH

B&M, TA8 1PT

Oxford Street, TA8 1EL

Parking suspensions for Burnham-On-Sea Carnival

Parking suspensions will be in place and can be enforced, if necessary, on the following roads:

Ben Travers Way

Frank Foley Parkway

B3140 Queens Drive

Pepperall Road

Burnham Road (both sides from junction A38 Church Street to Pepperall Road roundabout)

All areas will be clearly marked with signage & no waiting cones. These restrictions apply from 6:30am on Saturday 1st November until 1:00am on Tuesday 4th November.

Additional roads with suspensions:

Abingdon Street, Frank Foley Parkway, Church Street, High Street, Victoria Street, Archer Drive, Berrow Road, College Street, Killarney Avenue, Marine Drive (inc. Old Station Approach), Rosewood Avenue and Manor Road

Send your carnival photos to us by contacting Burnham-On-Sea.com and they could be featured in our coverage (with a credit to you).

