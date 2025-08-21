Concerns raised over possible bed cuts at Burnham-On-Sea Hospital amid NHS restructure

Uncertainty surrounds the future of inpatient beds at Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital, as Somerset NHS Foundation Trust considers sweeping changes to community healthcare.

At a scrutiny committee meeting on Thursday, the trust and the NHS Somerset Integrated Care Board (ICB) said no decisions have been made on any permanent closures.

As part of the government’s 10-year health plan, the Trust is consulting on proposals to close, relocate or re-purpose beds in several community hospitals, with a shift towards more care being delivered at home.

Temporary bed reductions are being trialled for 12 weeks in the autumn at Bridgwater, Frome and West Mendip community hospitals, with staff being redeployed accordingly:

Bridgwater Community Hospital – from 30 to 24 beds

Frome Community Hospital – from 24 to 16 beds

West Mendip Hospital – from 30 to 16 beds

Potential temporary bed reductions are also being discussed in Burnham-On-Sea and Crewkerne, to create more physical space for additional services like chemotherapy, cardiology, urology, and community midwifery, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

The NHS says there will be additional investment in community alternatives. These include increased support for people in their own homes, alongside more funding for care home beds close to where patients live.

A spokesperson for Somerset NHS Foundation Trust said: “No decisions have been taken to permanently close beds in our community hospitals, but we have a real opportunity to reimagine how we use them to provide the best possible care for local people.”

Councillor Claire Sully, vice chair of the council’s adults and health scrutiny committee, voiced her concern: “I’m not confused by the vision of getting people to have care at their home, but we don’t know the details. Staff members, some working for nearly 40 years, don’t know if they’re going to have a job. “Today’s meeting hasn’t reassured me. I’m concerned about what the future of our community hospitals will be.”

Burnham’s MP Ashley Fox also submitted a letter to the Adults and Health Scrutiny Committee at Somerset Council outlining his concerns, as reported here. “We now know that the NHS Trust is looking at reducing the number of beds in both Burnham and Bridgwater. The problem is that beyond this worrying headline we have very little accompanying detail. Residents are quite right to feel nervous.”