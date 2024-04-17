Conservative parliamentary candidate Ashley Fox visits Burnham charity

Ashley Fox, parliamentary candidate for Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea, has visited the local mental health charity ‘In Charley’s Memory’ to discuss how they are supporting the mental health of local young people.

During his visit, Ashley met with Jamie Scanlon, the Chief Operating Officer of the charity, to discuss their work in detail.

In Charley’s Memory was set-up following the sad death of Burnham teenager Charley Marks who tragically took his own life in 2014 after struggling with his mental health.

The impact of Charley’s death was felt across the whole community. Charley’s mum wanted to raise awareness of what he went through, in the hope it would encourage more young people to talk about their own struggles. Less than 12 months after Charley’s death, with the help and support of Charley’s friends, family and the community, the organisation was fully established and registered.

Since then, due to demand, the charity has grown year on year, and today they work with counsellors and student counsellors from across Somerset to provide a service that is not limited to time but to what the young person needs and a service that is affordable for all.

Ashley Fox says that recently there has been increased discussion about the ethics of young people using social media and the impact that it has on their mental health.

He adds that the Online Safety Act has introduced significant improvements to child safety online. The legislation puts duties on user-to-user and search service providers to tackle illegal third-party content accessed on or via their service.

They must take proactive action against online offending, such as illegal sale of drugs, and must protect children from other legal content which could cause harm to them. This includes cyberbullying and online abuse and harassment, which has been designated as ‘priority content that is harmful to children’.

Following the visit, Ashley Fox said: “It was good to visit to visit ‘In Charley’s Memory’ last week and meet with Jamie, their COO. As a father of two myself, I understand the pressure that modern life can place on young people and the importance of being able to ask for help.”

“I am pleased that the Government has brought forward measures in the Online Safety Bill to reduce the harmful effects of social media on children, however, I think this should be the start of a wider conversation not the end.”

“As a society, I believe we need to consider the role that technology plays, and I am very interested in the conversations about whether we should have a minimum age restriction on the use of mobile phones and social media.”

“I feel very strongly that we should not seek to restrict adults’ use of the internet, but it can be extremely damaging for young people, so I believe we should consider more ways we can update our approach.”