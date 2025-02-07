Burnham Conservative candidate wins by-election for seat on Town Council

The Conservatives candidate has won a vacant seat on Burnham and Highbridge Town Council following a by-election on Thursday (February 6th).

Voters in the Burnham Central ward headed to polling stations to cast their votes in the election, contested by two candidates.

Conservative Paul Mills, pictured, won with 262 votes, beating Lib Dem candidate Greg Broadhurst who had 201 votes, a majority of 61 votes. The turnout was low at 15.69%.

Paul said: “I’m very honoured and proud to have won the seat and am delighted to be giving back to the community, having lived here for over 30 years.”

“It’s the third time lucky for me, having previously stood for election in 2010 and 2017. I intend to put national politics aside and focus on local issues for the benefit of the two towns.”

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council currently has 18 councillors. There are six Lib Dems, two Labour, nine Conservatives and one Independent.

The vacancy on Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council arose after the resignation of Cllr Alasdair Elrick last October, as we reported here.