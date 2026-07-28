Consultation extended for Burnham-On-Sea residents to shape the area’s future

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge residents and businesses are being given extra time to share their views on how the county should evolve over the coming decades, after Somerset Council extended the deadline for its major Local Plan consultation.

The consultation, which began on 19th June, had been due to close on 24th July. It will now remain open until 9th August, giving people more than double the Government’s recommended period to put forward their thoughts on how Somerset’s towns, villages and countryside should change in the years ahead.

Councillor Mike Rigby, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Economic Development, Planning and Assets, said the extended window reflects the importance of gathering a wide range of views at this early stage.

He explained that this first phase is about shaping the overall Vision and identifying the right issues to address, rather than discussing specific development sites. No sites are proposed at this point.

The Local Plan will guide where and how change happens across Somerset for the next 20 years, influencing everything from housing and employment land to the future of local services and the environment.

The Scoping Consultation is a legal requirement under England’s new plan‑making system, which comes into force in March 2026. Government advice suggests a minimum consultation period of 21 days, but Somerset Council’s extended timetable now totals 51 days.

Residents are being asked for their views on the scope of the Local Plan, the Engagement Plan setting out how people will be involved, and the emerging Vision and Outcomes for Somerset’s future.

The Council is also inviting feedback on early work exploring where development could go, how different towns and villages function, and how various spatial options perform against sustainability criteria.

More information is available on Somerset Council’s Local Plan pages, where residents can submit their responses before the new 9th August deadline.