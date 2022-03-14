A consultation period has been launched by a land developer for ’emerging proposals’ to create a large 8,361sqm new commercial warehouse facility and offices east of Poples Bow in Highbridge.

Residents near to the site say they have been surprised to receive a leaflet outlining the new plans during recent days.

The land is sited next to the A38 Bristol Road, just off the Aldi roundabout, as pictured here.

The developer says its proposals will “provide significant employment opportunities for the local economy.”

It is seeking views from local residents via an online consultation form prior to its submission of a formal planning application. The consultation started on March 11th and runs until March 25th.

The developer says: “The proposal site represents an excellent opportunity to develop out one of the first phases of the Isleport 2 designated area and deliver much-needed jobs in the immediate future.”

“As an industry, logistics has grown significantly in recent years, employing over 1 million people and generating £130 billion Gross Value Added for the UK’s economy annually by latest estimates. Logistics is an essential part of the UK’s infrastructure, supporting every industry and underpinning the economic output of the UK.”

“Covid-19 has heightened everyone’s dependence upon logistics for the delivery of food, essentials, medicine and supplies to keep businesses trading. Without the logistics industry operating efficiently and scaling up quickly, lockdown would have been even more difficult.”

“We are seeking your views on proposals at ‘land east of Poples Bow’ in Highbridge. The emerging development proposals are seeking to provide circa 8,361sqm of Grade A employment floorspace.”

“Through this online consultation event, we are hoping to inform the design parameters of the scheme as best as possible prior to the submission of a planning application to the local authority. The consultation will run from the 11th – 25th March 2022.”

The developer adds: “The site is situated south of Bristol in a highly accessible, strategic location, overlooking the M5 at Junction 22 and adjacent to the A38, in an established logistics location. Nearby occupiers include Yeo Valley, Off-Site Solutions and Briarwood, with a high level of surrounding amenity, it provides a great location from which to service the South West region and beyond via the M5/M4 corridors.”

“The proposals also include a substantial provision of strategic boundary landscaping and tree planting to ensure the development knits into the character of the surrounding area suitably.”

“A new vehicular access is proposed off the adjacent A38 roundabout. There is also potential for future access to provide a connection to the wider Isleport 2 area to the north of the site. A specialist transport consultant is on-board to ensure the new access and the site more widely is safe and suitable for all users. Traffic studies are also being undertaken in conjunction with early discussion with National and County Highways to understand the impact of the development.”

“A full team of specialists in various disciplines from flooding and ecology, to sustainability and design has been instructed to ensure we are delivering the best-quality development possible in every sense.”

More details about the proposals and consultation are online here.