A large group of travellers was turned away from several locations in Burnham-On-Sea last night (Monday June 12th) after being halted by residents and Police.

A dozen caravans and towing vehicles attempted to access several sites – the BASC Ground, Cassis Close playing fields and Cookson Park – during a busy two-hour period.

The incident started around 6.30pm when 2-3 vehicles initially attempted to gain entry onto the BASC Ground playing fields in Stoddens Road but they were turned away by security staff.

Minutes later, around seven caravans and towing vehicles attempted to gain entry onto the Cassis Close playing fields next to Burnham’s BAY Centre. However, the access gate was blocked by a resident with a van. After a stand-off, the travellers headed to Apex Park’s car park.

They then headed to Cookson Park via Thorndike Way where residents said five caravans and towing vehicles forced entry through a barrier onto the public playing field, pictured below.

An eyewitness said: “Several residents blocked entry to the field for the sixth caravan – while at least five further caravans were also stopped by residents, Police and motorists blocking parts of Thorndike Way.”

“Five Police cars were in Thorndike Way where officers were involved in a stand-off with the occupants of the caravans there lasting over 30 minutes as they also sought to gain access onto the Cookson Park playing field.”

“When the caravans and their towing vehicles in Thorndike Way were turned around by Police back onto Ben Travers Way, the five caravans on the Cookson Park also decided to leave following pressure from nearby residents.”

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com that the travellers had left in the Weston direction. However, officers retained a high-visibility presence at several sites in the Burnham and Highbridge area into the late evening.

Monday’s incident came just weeks after a large group of 20 vehicles gained entry onto the Cassis Close playing fields in May, as reported here and then to Burnham’s seafront car park.