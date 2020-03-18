Burnham-On-Sea’s tourist information centre will be closing from this Friday (March 20th) to protect the safety of the volunteers who run it during the Coronavirus pandemic.

The centre on the seafront is run by Burnham community group BIARS (Burnham Information and Rescue Support) which says it is closing in the best interests of the team.

The centre’s manager, Ian Jefferies, said: “The centre is closing from 2pm on Friday and will only open again when it is safe to do so.”

“Our management committee has carefully considered the government guidelines and, after consultation, we have decided to temporarily close for the welfare of our volunteers, some of whom fall into the ‘at risk’ age category.”

“It’s been a difficult decision to take, but it’s the only safe option for us at this time.”

He added that the winners of the centre’s popular Easter raffle will be announced as soon as the centre re-opens.

Burnham-On-Sea tourist information is available online.