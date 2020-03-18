Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club has introduced new measures to protect customers and staff during the Coronavirus outbreak.

The busy club, based in Victoria Street, has unveiled a series of changes to make its facilities as safe as possible, in line with government recommendations.

Manager Paul Hale told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our weekly bingo sessions have ceased with immediate effect until further notice. The Ritz Acoustic Club have cancelled their weekly sessions until further notice.”

“Any future bookings will continue unless the organisers wish to cancel and a refund of any deposits will be given.”

“Anyone feeling unwell with cold/flu symptoms we ask to stay away from the venue to protect our staff and members/guests.”

“Hand wash and hot water is available in the toilets and we continue to ask anyone entering the club to wash their hands before ordering their drinks and after returning from smoking in the designated smoking area.”

“The staff will continue to wipe tables with anti-bacterial wipes when people leave their tables, where practical to do so. Fresh glasses will be issued for every drink ordered.”

We continue to follow government advice and will keep everyone updated via social media and our website.