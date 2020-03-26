NHS organisations across Somerset have praised locals for their response during the Coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after 405,000 people signed up across the UK in 24 hours to volunteer with the NHS after a recruitment drive to help the vulnerable amid the coronavirus crisis.

Boris Johnson announced at his daily news conference that they would play an “absolutely crucial” role in fighting the virus. The helpers are needed for delivering food and medicines, driving patients to appointments and phoning the isolated.

The scheme is one of a number aimed at relieving pressure on the NHS, including here in Somerset.

Peter Lewis, chief executive of Somerset NHS Foundation Trust and Somerset Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We have been overwhelmed by people’s kindness, thoughtfulness and support as our staff and services face unprecedented times.”

”We are so grateful for all the offers of help and heart-felt support that we have had from people and local businesses who have sent us messages and, sent us goods. Both ourselves and our colleagues at Yeovil District Hospital are working through how to best use these kind donations to support our wonderful staff who work in hospital, community and mental health services.”

“We’d also like to thank the local businesses who have made offers of help and support for our staff on the front line.”

Somerset Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), which is responsible for planning and buying healthcare services across the region, has praised the joint working and collaboration across health and care, social care, county and district councils and voluntary organisations for the people of Somerset.

James Rimmer, chief executive at Somerset CCG, said: “We are working closely with our partners not just in health care, but with Somerset County Council, district councils and Avon and Somerset Police, our Somerset voluntary, community and social enterprise organisations and many others to co-ordinate our response. We will continue working together to ensure that we provide the people of Somerset with the best health and care services we can during these uncertain times.”

“We’d like to say a special thank you to all the teachers and childcare workers who are continuing to educate and care for our staff’s children so that they can continue to care for others. Our Somerset head teachers have done exceptional work with their teams at very short notice to support the children of NHS staff and other key workers.”

He adds everyone must stay at home to help stop the spread of coronavirus. This includes people of all ages – even if you do not have any symptoms or other health conditions.

Other things you can do to stop the infection spreading:

wash your hands with soap and water often – do this for at least 20 seconds

use hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available

cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when you cough or sneeze

put used tissues in the bin immediately and wash your hands afterwards

stay 2 metres (3 steps) away from other people, if you need to go outside

For more information visit https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/