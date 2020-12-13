Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Coronavirus Community Support group has issued an appeal for volunteers to help with the Covid vaccinations programme at Berrow Medical Centre.

The group is helping to provide marshalls in the car park to ensure there is a smooth flow of visitors coming and going from this week onwards.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here last week that Berrow Medical Centre is to be the central location for the start of local vaccinations, ahead of wider vaccinations starting soon.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Coronavirus Community Support group’s Ian Jefferies says: “After a very difficult year for everyone, we are delighted to have been asked to assist with the Covid-19 vaccination programme which is due to roll out in our area next week.”

“We are looking for volunteers to help marshall the car park at the vaccination centre in Berrow from Tuesday 15th. If you can offer any time please call Ian on 07903 463700 or email burnhamandhighbridge@gmail.com and leave us your telephone number so we can contact you with further information.”

Last week, Trudi Grant, Director of Public Health at Somerset County Council said: “It’s great news that the first Somerset residents and health and care workers are receiving Covid vaccinations.”

“We are working closely with health colleagues to roll out the vaccination programme across Somerset, which will run from now into 2021.”

“This is a real turning point in our fight against the disease. However, even with the great and very welcome news of the vaccination rollout, we still can’t afford to be complacent. Covid is still here in our communities. Therefore, please remember we must all continue to abide by the ‘hands, face and space’ rules to prevent further spread.”

NHS Somerset says the public have an important part to play to help:

please don’t contact the NHS to seek a vaccine – they will contact you;

when the NHS contacts you, please attend your booked appointments;

continue to follow all the guidance to control the virus and save lives.

For further information on the roll-out of the NHS vaccination programme in Somerset, click here.