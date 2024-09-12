Coroner records verdict of misadventure at inquest into drowning of man in Burnham-On-Sea

A coroner has this week recorded a verdict of misadventure at an inquest into the drowning of a hero passer-by who jumped into the sea next to Burnham-On-Sea jetty to try and save a dog owner who had entered the water after her pet.

Peter Jeffery, who worked as a builder for Prince William‘s Duchy of Cornwall, sadly died last October in trying to save Rachel Peach from the sea after she had gone in after one of her dogs.

The tragic Burnham-On-Sea incident unfolded on Sunday, October 29th last year when Ms Peach called in with her three dogs to take a break during a long drive.

The inquest in Taunton this week heard that she let the three collies – Poppy, Bess and Meg – off the lead and after they became muddy and she encouraged them into the water. However, the elder of the trio, Poppy, slipped from the jetty and fell in.

In a statement to the Police at the time of the incident, Ms Peach said: ‘She was beginning to panic. I couldn’t reach her with the lead. I’m not a strong swimmer and I didn’t want to go in or fall in. I jumped in to try and save her but I then got into trouble. I had her on my shoulder, trying to push her up to the jetty.

‘The tide pushed me out, I couldn’t get back and I was stuck. I tried moving a few times and I went under a few times.’

Ms Peach said she was not aware that Mr Jeffery had jumped in to help her, until after she was helped to shore by an off-duty police officer. ‘There was a lot going down and I was confused,’ she added.

Witness Darren Hall had told police she was ‘asking me to get in and help the dog and said she herself was not a strong swimmer.’ Ms Peach however denied attempting to hail passers-by to assist her with rescuing the dog. She was brought to the shore by an off duty police officer, who threw out a life ring, and made it out of the water along with her dog.

However, Mr Jeffery was not so fortunate and, despite efforts by Coastguards, BARB and the RNLI, including a ‘snatch’ rescue attempt by a local volunteer, he became lost in the fast moving waters at the end of the jetty.

Mr Jeffery, from Bath, had been enjoying a day out with his ex-wife Caroline Jeffery, who told the inquest that despite being separated remained on good terms and would often visit the beach together. “There was a lot going down and I was confused,” she said.

The inquest also heard from Graham Hallsworth, a volunteer at BARB Search & Rescue, who explained just how treacherous the conditions were that day.

He said: “I could only see him for a few seconds, I was preparing to carry out a rescue of the male, attaching my line, by that time he was gone and no longer in sight. At that time the sea swirls round like a washing machine and it is not advisable to enter the water.”

“In my opinion the sea is so dangerous at this time it would have been inadvisable even to enter the water with protective clothing.”

Mr Jeffery’s body was later discovered on November 12th by a gig rowing crew on nearby Stert Island.

Ms Peach did not attend in person but gave evidence to the inquest by video link, where coroner Mrs Marsh put it to her that there was a “reluctance to assist with the coronial enquiry.” Responding, Ms Peach blamed the police, who she accused of “messing her about.”

Paying tribute to Mr Jeffery, his heartbroken son Stuart said: “He was a practical man who would always find the solution to any problem. He was physically fit and looked younger than 68, he regularly went paddleboarding with his brother Graham. He loved being around the sea and coastal areas.”

“If dad saw anyone in trouble, he would immediately do what he could to help them. I believe he would have gone in to try and help rather than consider his own safety or the risk involved. That was the kind of man dad was.”

Mr Jeffery’s family described him as a “beloved dad, brother and grampy” and had thanked the emergency services for trying to help him. They also noted the “kindness” of his colleagues at the Duchy of Cornwall, who described him as “irreplaceable.” He had worked as an estate builder for the Duchy since 1981 and was based in Newton St Loe.

Summing up, senior coroner Samantha Marsh said: “Peter had gone to Burnham beach mid to late afternoon. He had gone to the pub for lunch but hadn’t consumed any alcohol. Whilst at the beach he noticed a woman, Ms Peach, she was in difficulty with her dog who was in the water. Peter has ultimately jumped in to try and save her and the dog.”

“Ultimately, I am satisfied that what happened to Peter was a deliberate act, he deliberately jumped into the water to try and help Ms Peach but that deliberate act has gone wrong. I am satisfied as to the medical cause of death as drowning. He was fully dressed in jeans, trainers and a snug boiler suit. He got caught in a riptide and could not be rescued by those on the beach.”

Concluding the hearing at Taunton, senior coroner Samantha Marsh added: “What this inquest has shown is Peter was one of life’s good Samaritans and from my assessment, the world needs more people like Peter. He was selfless and he had a heart of gold – if someone needed help, he would do all he could to help them.”

“I actually found it really dissatisfactory to his family that Ms Peach has not once taken the opportunity to express her sadness at his death. The entirety of her focus has been her own suffering and what this inquest has shown is both ends of the spectrum of human society.”

Recording a verdict of misadventure, Mrs Marsh offered her condolences to the friends and family of Mr Jeffery and said she would be writing to the local council with regard to the provision of warning signs around the site.