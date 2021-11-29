A new Costa Coffee drive-thru in Highbridge is set to open on Thursday (December 2nd), it’s been confirmed.

Construction of the new outlet on the Isleport Business Park in Bennett Road, next to the town’s Aldi store, has been completed, as pictured below.

A Costa Coffee spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re delighted to confirm that a brand new Costa Coffee Drive-Thru store will be opening on Thursday 2nd December 2021 on Isleport Business Park in Highbridge.”

“The store has created 15 jobs for residents of the local area and comprises of both a Drive-Thru lane and a Costa Coffee store – allowing members of the local community to either grab a coffee on-the-go or sit-in and enjoy their favourite, handcrafted Costa coffee.”

“We look forward to welcoming members of the local community to our new store.”

There will be outdoor seating, plus new parking spaces at the new outlet, as well as disabled parking spaces and bike stands.

It comes after plans for the site were granted by the district council last year. The land was first granted permission for the installation of a hot food takeaway and a cafe or restaurant in 2017.

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council and Sedgemoor District Council gave their support to the plans.