Costa Coffee has temporarily closed its cafe in Burnham-On-Sea town centre in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The store in Burnham High Street had been serving only take-away coffees since Friday night’s stricter rules for cafes came into force, but the store fully closed on Monday (March 23rd) at 5pm, in line with the chain’s nationwide policy.

A Costa spokesman explained: “At Costa Coffee, our number one priority is the safety of our store teams and customers. As the need to support social distancing increases, we have taken the decision to temporarily close our stores from Monday 23rd March.”

“We will do our best to keep Costa stores open in hospitals where we will continue to provide free takeaway coffee for the next two weeks to the NHS workers who are at the forefront of this crisis. Wherever possible, we will also keep our Costa Express machines available to serve you a great cup of coffee.”

“Our Baristas are the heart of our business. During these unprecedented times, we are extremely grateful for the service they have continued to deliver to our customers. As previously communicated, we will be paying all our store team members, whose store has closed, their full average weekly pay over eight weeks.”

“Whilst our stores will be closed, our commitment to our communities does not stop. We have pledged to provide support to those in need over the coming weeks and months, providing food and drink, and allowing our teams to support their own communities locally. We started last week, providing free coffee to our critical NHS workers.”