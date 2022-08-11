Hot weather is set to continue through the weekend in the Burnham-On-Sea area as the heatwave continues.

These were the scenes in Burnham-On-Sea on Thursday (August 11th) as people cooled off in the sea by taking swims and paddles at high tide.

Jetty staff said hundreds of people had used the town beach during the day as temperatures rose to 30°C (86°F).

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for extreme hot weather until Sunday (August 14th), with the Burnham area set to be hotter than some European holiday spots.

The Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast predicts highs of between 28°C (82.4°F) to 33°C (91.4°F) today and Saturday before cooler conditions on Monday.

A drought could also be officially declared in the South West of England today. Water firms are already operating under their drought plans. The declaration could mean a series of restrictions on water use are introduced – including possible hosepipe bans.