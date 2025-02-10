Council allays budget concerns over Burnham lighthouse maintenance

Concerns that maintenance of Burnham-On-Sea’s iconic lighthouse may be scaled back by Somerset Council due to its financial woes have been allayed.

The council – which owns and maintains the historic lighthouse on Burnham beach – is currently struggling with a budget shortfall and is cutting back some services and devolving some to town councils.

This has prompted concerns from some residents that maintenance of the lighthouse may not be prioritised within its next budget.

However, a Somerset Council spokesperson has confirmed that funding for the lighthouse is safe, adding: “The painting is still in the programme. We will be able to provide more detail nearer the time.”

The lighthouse is usually given a fresh coat of marine-grade paint on a 6-year rolling basis and this was last carried out in October 2020.

The Burnham-On-Sea Low Lighthouse was originally built in 1832 and is a Grade II Heritage listed structure. It is still operational.

Burnham High Lighthouse was also built in 1832 to work in conjunction with the Low Lighthouse on the beach. Both lighthouses replaced the Old Round Tower Lighthouse in the town.