New care home approved in Burnham-On-Sea after design tweaks to reflect heritage

Proposals for a new 70-bedroom care home on the site of a former convent in Burnham-On-Sea have been approved by Somerset Council this week after changes to the design of the new building were agreed to reflect its heritage.

Somerset Council’s planning committee north met on Tuesday (August 12th) to consider the contentious plans for the former Priory Court Care Home in Oxford Street, which closed down in 2022.

Country Court Care Ltd wants to demolish the existing buildings to build the new 70-bed facility with accommodation over two and three storeys.

Councillors raised concerns about the lack of heritage in the proposed new building and it was agreed with the developer that some of the features from the current building will be reflected in the design of the new build in terms of windows and the roof.

The diocese also raised concern about the potential for disruption during the building phase and a ‘construction management plan’ will be created by the developer to directly address these and minimise noise where possible and to have specified hours of work.

The plans to demolish the old buildings were previously approved and the design elements of the proposed new building were being considered at this week’s meeting.

A decision on a previous planning application was deferred by planners last month to allow further negotiation on the design and its impact on the surrounding area.

A meeting of Somerset Council’s Planning Committee on Tuesday July 8th heard there have been 28 letters of objection along with formal objections from the Town Council and Conservation Officer, alongside three letters of support.

An officer’s report to the committee says: “In terms of the proposed scheme, the care home would be formed with a new collection of buildings which respond to the site in a similar way to the existing buildings, but with bespoke structures which are in the applicant’s view, fit for purpose.”

“The proposed development would, by virtue of its form, design and materials have no adverse impact on the character of the area.”

The site was once Burnham’s former La Retraite convent and school for many decades with a burial ground and officers are recommending “archaeological monitoring” of the development.