Sedgemoor District Council has this week approved plans by a guesthouse on Burnham-On-Sea seafront to be transformed into 13 self-contained holiday letting units.

The district council decided on Wednesday (March 16th) to approve the planning application from Domo Developments Limited for a change of use for the Round Tower Guesthouse on the North Esplanade.

The plans cover the conversion of the seafront property into 13 units, plus the erection of a two-storey rear east extension on the site of an existing store which is to be demolished.

The application has been approved with several conditions including: that the holiday accommodation shall be used for holiday accommodation only and shall not be occupied as a person’s sole or main residence; The materials used in the construction of the external surfaces of the extension shall match those used in the existing building to preserve the building’s character; The development shall start within three years; That areas allocated for parking and turning shall be kept clear of obstruction.

It comes after town councillors last month supported the proposals. Cllr Andy Brewer noted that the guesthouse is in Burnham’s Conservation Area, but added: “There is no signficant change planned to the front of the building and there is some detail in the application about retaining the style and character but possibly breaking up the colour of the frontage there could be a couple of different colours.”

The developer says: “The proposed change of use development to the existing guesthouse will provide high quality holiday lettings in the form of self-contained units. The proposed change of use and associated alterations will create 7 two-bedroom units, 5 single-bedroom units and a single studio unit.”

“The proposed change of use and associated works will create an appropriate and high-quality addition to Burnham-On-Sea’s holiday accommodation.”

Town councillors had decided to support the application “on the grounds of extra investment on tourism in the town” but they added that they “would like confirmation that vehicles can enter the car park enter and egress in a forward gear.”

The guesthouse remains open for business as usual.