Burnham-On-Sea and Highhridge town councillors have this week supported plans to turn a former bistro and bar in Burnham-On-Sea into a retail shop.

At a meeting of the planning applications committee on Monday evening (February 27th), councillors welcomed the plans for the property, which was previously called TA8’s Bistro Bar at the junction of Old Station Approach and Pier Street.

Cllr Barbara Vickers said: “I just want to see a settled business in there. These plans would take it from a food business to a retail shop. I support the application.”

Cllr James Warren added he welcomes the vacant property being used: “It would be good to have something in there – it was formerly a bar and bistro, but a modern retail shop would be good.”

The applicant says: “There are a lot of very well-established cafés and eateries which serve Burnham-On-Sea already. Opening this building up to retail use broadens the appeal of Burnham-On-Sea high street due to the variety of local shops and businesses.”

“There is ample parking for a retail unit on the proposed site as there are multiple pay-and-display car parks around the site.”

“Due to the site being a retail unit, there will be no noise/light disruption to local homes and residents in the evening as the shop would only be open during the day (9am to 5pm proposed). There will also not be any smells/food waste due to the establishment not being used for food and/or take-away.”

Town councillors voted unanimously in support of the application at Monday’s meeting.

The application has reference number 11/23/00003 and Sedgemoor District Council is accepting comments until March 1st. A second application for the installation of a non-illuminated shop front sign (ref 11/23/00004) has also been submitted and was also supported by town councillors. The final decision rests with the district council.