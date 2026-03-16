Council considers £15,000 contribution for new earth bund on seafront lawns to deter travellers

Burnham‑On‑Sea and Highbridge Town Council is set to decide whether to contribute funding towards a proposed new earth bund – or earth bank – along Burnham’s lawns to deter travellers from setting up encampments there.

Concerns have grown in recent years as incursions on the seafront lawns have increased.

Last year saw a notable spike in unauthorised encampments, and several groups have already been used The Esplanade lawns in 2026.

In response, a series of meetings have been held involving residents, business owners, Town Councillors, Somerset Council officers, police representatives, and MP Ashley Fox.

The discussions focused on practical steps to deter future encampments and protect public spaces.

Somerset Council has since proposed constructing a bund – a raised earth mound – along the grassed area from the Sailing Club to Quantock Court to prevent vehicle access.

Somerset Council has offered to provide labour for the project but is requesting a financial contribution from the Town Council to cover the cost of materials. Without this funding, the project will not proceed.

The council says the total cost of the materials is estimated at around £15,000. Town Council officers have identified potential funding sources, including a £5,000 underspend from the recent Priory Gardens bund project, and £10,000 from its reserves.

Councillors will this week consider whether to support the proposal and allocate the necessary funds from the reserves. A final decision is expected at the next full Town Council meeting.