14.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 29, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsCouncil expands bus transport service into Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding villages
News

Council expands bus transport service into Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding villages

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Somerset Council has expanded its Digital Slinky transport service into Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and surrounding villages, offering residents a more flexible way to travel.

The demand-responsive service, first piloted in Somerton and Langport in May 2024, officially launched in Sedgemoor on 18th August, funded by the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Grant.

The next phase will see the service introduced in Taunton and Wellington this September, with further expansion dependent on future funding.

Digital Slinky allows passengers to book journeys via an app just one hour in advance, a major improvement over the traditional 24-hour notice required by non-digital services.

Phone bookings remain available for those without access to the app. The service operates Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 5.30pm, and is designed to support those who cannot access conventional public transport.

The service can be used for a wide range of journeys—from health appointments and shopping trips to social visits and connections with other transport options.

Fare prices

Journeys up to 3 miles

  • Single £2.20
  • Return £4.40

Journeys over 3 miles

  • Single £2.80
  • Return £5.40

Concessionary fares

  • £1.10 for a single journey up to 3 miles and £2.20 for a return
  • £1.40 for a single journey over 3 miles and £2.70 for a return

Accompanied children under five travel free. To register and book travel, click here.

Previous article
Burnham-On-Sea’s BOSfest festival starts today with three days of live entertainment

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
14.4 ° C
15.4 °
14 °
94 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Fri
18 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
21 °
Mon
18 °
Tue
18 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com