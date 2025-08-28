Council expands bus transport service into Burnham-On-Sea and surrounding villages

Somerset Council has expanded its Digital Slinky transport service into Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and surrounding villages, offering residents a more flexible way to travel.

The demand-responsive service, first piloted in Somerton and Langport in May 2024, officially launched in Sedgemoor on 18th August, funded by the Government’s Bus Service Improvement Grant.

The next phase will see the service introduced in Taunton and Wellington this September, with further expansion dependent on future funding.

Digital Slinky allows passengers to book journeys via an app just one hour in advance, a major improvement over the traditional 24-hour notice required by non-digital services.

Phone bookings remain available for those without access to the app. The service operates Monday to Friday, 7.30am to 5.30pm, and is designed to support those who cannot access conventional public transport.

The service can be used for a wide range of journeys—from health appointments and shopping trips to social visits and connections with other transport options.

Fare prices

Journeys up to 3 miles

Single £2.20

£2.20 Return £4.40

Journeys over 3 miles

Single £2.80

£2.80 Return £5.40

Concessionary fares

£1.10 for a single journey up to 3 miles and £2.20 for a return

£1.40 for a single journey over 3 miles and £2.70 for a return

Accompanied children under five travel free. To register and book travel, click here.