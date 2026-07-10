Council holds successful dog fouling awareness session on Burnham-On-Sea seafront

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council held a well‑received Dog Fouling Awareness session on the Esplanade on 7th July, speaking with dog owners and highlighting the importance of responsible pet ownership and keeping shared spaces clean.

Councillors Sharon Perry and Lesley Millard were joined by Somerset Council’s Enforcement Officer from the Environment Crime Team, who spent time engaging with members of the community about ongoing concerns around dog fouling in the town. The session formed part of a wider initiative aimed at reducing incidents, encouraging reporting and promoting cleaner, safer public areas for everyone.

Councillor Millard said they were pleased to find the Esplanade in good condition during the walk‑through. “We were pleased to find that the Esplanade was very clean when we walked its full length in both directions. We only found a small number of occasions when the spray can was used. Whilst we recognise that this is not always the case, it is good to enjoy a clean walk along our sea front.”

A local resident who spoke with councillors during the session welcomed the effort, saying: “I’m really pleased to see the Town Council doing something about the dog fouling. As a dog owner myself, I fully support these measures.”

The Town Council says further awareness work will continue over the summer as part of its commitment to keeping Burnham’s public spaces clean and enjoyable for all.

Pictured: A member of the public with Cllr Sharon Perry, Somerset Council’s Enforcement Officer and Cllr Lesley Millard