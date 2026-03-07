Council issues update on Police cordon at Highbridge’s Apex Park as wartime ordnance is found

Somerset Council has issued an update on a Police cordon at Highbridge’s Apex Park after suspected ordnance was located during construction works near the eastern side of the lakes.

A Somerset Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Somerset Council and Avon and Somerset Police have cordoned off a section of Apex Park after some small pieces of suspected unexploded ordnance were discovered during construction works.”

“The site is on the east side of the lake. Police attended after the contractor reported finding what appear to be mortar shells and a grenade, most likely dating from World War II.”

“A 50m cordon is in place around the site and construction work stopped as a precaution, and Somerset Council has fenced off the site to secure it temporarily.”

“The Council is arranging for a specialist contractor to visit the site to assess and remove any remaining ordnance. We would ask the public to please do not enter the site for their own safety.”

“Events such as the Park Run this weekend will be going ahead as normal, there may be some slight changes to the route. We will provide a further update once the site has been assessed.”

A Police spokesman added: “Suspected ordnance has been located during construction works this week at a site in Apex Park, near the eastern side of the lake.”

“A 50m cordon around the site has put in place and construction work stopped as a precaution. Officers remain at the scene and we are working with Somerset Council in response to this incident.”

An Army bomb disposal team was at the scene on Thursday evening, pictured below, and the area was taped off on Friday.