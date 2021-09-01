Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town councillors have voted to object against plans to turn a former video hire store in the town into a new three-storey home.

The former Video Channel shop in Burnham’s Lynton Road has been unused for several years and proposals have been submitted by the owner to demolish it and rebuild a town house, as reported here.

However, during their latest meeting, councillors on the planning committee considered the proposals and voted unanimously to object against the plans following concerns.

Cllr Andy Brewer said: “It would be good to see something done with this building due to its condition, but there have been a number of letters of objection from residents.”

“A number of neighbours are objecting over the height of the proposed building, saying it would be overbearing and out of keeping. If it were built over two storeys, it would be more acceptable. There were also concerns about a lack of rubbish bin storage space.”

Cllr Peter Clayton said the height of the proposed property is a worry: “It is proposed to be a three-storey building that would be quite a bit higher than surrounding properties. There would be a loss of light and privacy.”

Cllr Julie Flurry added. “I completely agree about the potential loss of privacy for neighbours.”

Councillors unanimously agreed to object against the plans. However, a final decision on whether the plans proceed rests with Sedgemoor District Council.