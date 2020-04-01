Sedgemoor District Council has put in place a range of measures to help some businesses in the Burnham-On-Sea area that are affected by the Coronavirus pandemic.

In line with the Government announcement about Grant Funding for small businesses and those in the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure sectors, the district council has created an online form that should be used to apply for the grants.

“Eligible businesses are invited to supply basic information to help officers to process the payments,” says a spokesman.

“Any business unable to use the online form will be given assistance and guidance on eligibility is given on the grants page.”

“The Council aims to get payments into the bank accounts of the eligible businesses within ten working days of receiving the required information from the online form.”

“If, for some reason this is not possible, the Council will contact the business concerned.”

As well as administering the grants, Sedgemoor says it has applied the 100% Extended Retail Rates Discount for 2020/21, meaning that eligible businesses will have no rates to pay during 2020/21 on the premises concerned.

If these businesses were due to have rates payments collected by direct debit from April these will not now be taken. For further information, click here.