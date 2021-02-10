Sedgemoor District Council is considering introducing tougher restrictions on firework displays to try and safeguard pets, livestock and vulnerable residents.

At a virtual meeting of the authority’s Community Scrutiny Committee on Monday (February 8th), members voted unanimously to bring forward a motion to the Full Council later this month based on several RSPCA recommendations.

Several councillors and residents have raised concerns about noise disturbance and the impact of displays in the district, which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge.

It comes as the RSPCA encourages councils across the country to take action on this issue, and it has proposed a draft motion with several proposals:

All public firework displays within the council’s boundary should be advertised in advance, allowing residents to take precautions for their animals and vulnerable people.

The council should actively promote a public awareness campaign about the impact of fireworks on animal welfare and vulnerable people – including the precautions to take

The council should write to central government urging them to introduce legislation to limit the maximum noise level of fireworks to 90dB for those sold to the public

The council should encourage local suppliers of fireworks to stock ‘quieter’ fireworks for use in public displays

The animal welfare charity says that over 60 per cent of dogs show ‘signs of distress’ as a result of fireworks, along with 54 per cent of cats and 55 per cent of horses.

The committee voted unanimously to bring forward a motion to full council on this matter, with a couple of minor amendments to the RSPCA’s suggested text.

Pictured: The Burnham-On-Sea seafront fireworks, which last took place in 2019