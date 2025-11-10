Council raises concerns over plans to replace former Burnham care home with 24 flats

Town councillors have formally objected against plans to transform Burnham-On-Sea’s former Hillview Nursing Home into a modern block of retirement apartments.

The outline planning application covers the demolition of the existing care home building at 34-36 Berrow Road and the construction of 24 age-restricted flats for residents aged 55 and over.

At the latest meeting of the Town Council’s planning committee, members raised concerns about a lack of parking provision and an ‘over development’ of the site.

Cllr Peter Clayton told the meeting he is concerned about there being 10 parking spaces on the plans for 24 accommodation units, adding this is “insufficient.”

A vote saw four councillors opposed to the plans and one councillor in favour.

A spokesperson for Berrow Development Consultancy, representing the land owner, defended the plans and said they believe the scheme is “fully compliant with planning regulations.” A final decision rests with Somerset Council.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported in 2022 that Hillview Nursing Home had closed down following enforcement action from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Hillview Nursing Home, which previously accommodated up to 38 residents, was rated “Inadequate” by the CQC in 2022. The report led to the decision to close the facility, citing the level of investment required to bring it up to standard as unsustainable.

In April last year, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that plans to turn the former nursing home at 34-36 Berrow Road into a 37-bedroom HMO (house of multiple occupation) had been turned down by Somerset Council.