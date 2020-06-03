Sedgemoor District Council has this week re-introduced patrols on Burnham-On-Sea jetty after a spate of rescues over the past fortnight.

The re-introduction of a jetty supervisor comes after we reported that three incidents had taken place in ten days where children had fallen into the sea at the end of the jetty. Last Saturday, a photographer videoed the moment a boy was saved next to Burnham jetty.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Ahead of the planned ‘season’ for beach wardens and safety staff to return to Burnham-On-Sea beach, there will be a limited staffing rota, based at the hut at the top of Burnham jetty. The service will be run on a partial and weather-dependent basis.”

“Sedgemoor District Council planned to start the service from the end of June, which would allow for staff recruitment, training and appropriate Covid-19 measures to be put in place to protect the beach staff.”

“However, due to the unprecedented numbers of visitors to the beach, the Council has put in place a restricted service.”

“Visitors to the beach are asked to take note of the numerous safety warnings on the jetty and heed them. The beach wardens will be able to summon help from the emergency services if required. A full service is planned from July 1st.”

Railings have been introduced outside the beach office located at the top of the jetty, as pictured above, to keep people two metres away from the doorway.

In 2012, Dylan Cecil, a four year-old, died after a fall from the jetty.