Council rules out footbridge over busy A38 crossing due to delays

Plans to replace a busy pedestrian crossing over the A38 with a footbridge have been ruled out by Somerset Council, despite growing calls from campaigners due to fears it could delay wider roadworks by up to a year.

The crossing, located at Shute Shelve and forming part of the popular Strawberry Line cycle-path, is used by more than 150,000 people annually. It links Winscombe and Axbridge, with onward travel to Cheddar.

The Strawberry Line Society has been campaigning for a new bridge to replace the current ‘sheep pen’ style crossing, which offers limited space for pedestrians and cyclists and sits on a steep hill with fast-moving traffic heading towards Bristol Airport.

Chairman Mick Fletcher says the proposed alternative, which is installing traffic lights, would “seriously inconvenience motorists” and “fail to protect vulnerable users.”

He adds: “A low-cost bridge is the only real solution that removes the danger and improves traffic flow.”

Somerset Council, however, says the bridge cannot be included in the current package of ten improvement schemes along the A38 between Burnham-On-Sea’s Edithmead roundabout and Bristol Airport.

A spokesperson says: “We are supportive in principle, but the bridge was never part of the original proposals and adding it now would delay the business case by up to a year, risking government funding.”

The council confirmed the signalised crossing would cost around £500,000, while a bridge would be closer to £1 million. Mr Fletcher argued that third-party funding could be secured, including potential contributions linked to the upcoming Cheddar Two reservoir.

He added: “It’s not too late to go back to the Department for Transport and show that traffic lights would be an expensive white elephant. Let’s get this right first time.”

The final business case for the A38 upgrades is due to be submitted in December, with a decision expected by March 2026. If approved, construction would begin in June 2026 and finish by summer 2027.