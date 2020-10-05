Somerset County Council says it is still working on moving a group of travellers from Burnham-On-Sea seafront who have been there for over three weeks.

The group of caravans and vehicles are on the South Esplanade opposite Burnham Sailing Club.

Burnham’s MP has this week urged the County Council, which oversees the parking spaces, to “accelerate” the action to move them, as reported here.

A Somerset County Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com on Monday (October 5th): “We are undertaking the processes we need to go through in order to resolve this situation.”

“A visit by an enforcement officer last week identified issues which need further consideration by the Council and which may delay further action, although it is hoped that this will not be by more than a few days.”