Somerset County Council says a legal notice has this week been served on a group of travellers on Burnham-On-Sea seafront who have been there for a month.

The group of around 10 caravans and vehicles are pitched up on the South Esplanade opposite Burnham Sailing Club.

Burnham’s MP has recently urged the County Council, which oversees the parking spaces, to “accelerate” the action to move the travellers, as we reported here.

A Somerset County Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com last night: “We can confirm a legal notice has been issued to the group requiring them to vacate the site.”

The council’s enforcement officer visited last week along with Police.