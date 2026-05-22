Council says local ‘potholes pandemic’ is improving as crews repair 15,771 potholes

Somerset Council’s highways teams are stepping up their work to resolve the local “pothole pandemic” after one of the wettest winters on record left roads across the area in a deteriorating state.

The council says extra crews and machinery were deployed early in 2026 to cope with a sharp rise in potholes and road defects. Between January and 8th May, 19,277 potholes across Somerset were logged, compared with 11,908 during the same period last year — an increase of nearly 62 per cent.

Of those reported this year, 15,771 have already been repaired by contractor Kier, averaging 876 repairs each week. March alone saw 4,964 potholes fixed.

Alongside the day‑to‑day repairs, the council has carried out 831,000 sqm of surface dressing so far this year. The treatment is used to extend the life of road surfaces and reduce the likelihood of potholes forming.

A further 31,000 sqm of resurfacing has been completed as part of a wider improvement programme, including a major stretch of the A38 between Wellington and Taunton.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, said the scale of the challenge at the start of the year was “incredibly daunting”.

He added: “There is always more to do but this is a great effort by all concerned. It was incredibly daunting at the start of the year with the situation described as a pothole pandemic. Thanks to the hard work of our teams this is turning around.”

“But it’s not just about filling in potholes, it’s about the major programmes of preventative works, surface dressing and resurfacing which is taking place across the county. Please keep reporting any problems you see, but hopefully you will start to see a huge difference.”

Pothole reports peaked in February with more than six thousand logged, while repairs reached their highest level in March during a five‑week period of intensive work.

Potholes logged:

April 2,905

March 5,035

February 6,068

January 4,711

Repairs per month: