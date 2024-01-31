Somerset Council says a new contract has been signed which will result in “cheaper and greener lighting on roads” in Burnham-On-Sea and around the county.

The contract with Enerveo Ltd covers maintenance of the County’s highways lights, illuminated signs , bollards and electrical equipment.

Following a procurement process and approval by Somerset Council’s Executive last month, the tender for the new eight-year contract was awarded to current service provider, Enerveo Ltd. The contract has the potential to be extended by four years.

Councillor Dixie Darch, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Environment and Climate Change, says: “We’re really pleased to announce this new contract, it means the continued collaboration with a partner we have been working with for the last 12 years.”

“This was a robust procurement process involving potential suppliers from across the country.”

“Enerveo Ltd demonstrated best value for money alongside key requirements including a strong commitment to environmentally friendly practices and materials, and innovation in practice.

“Now more than ever it’s vital that we have a financially resilient service that is cost-effective, as well as being flexible and agile, attracting the best people and embracing new technologies to enable innovation.

“We’ll be working closely with Enerveo Ltd to focus on LED installation, which is already well underway, alongside other energy and carbon-saving initiatives.”

Somerset Council has 59,593 illuminated assets to look after, consisting of lights, illuminated signs and bollards. 65.9 per cent of these have already been changed to LED, helping towards Somerset’s 2030 carbon neutral target.

Dane Cloke, Enerveo Ltd contracts manager, adds: “ We have successfully worked in partnership with Somerset Council for the past 12 years and are looking forward to continuing to provide an excellent service and a high standard of delivery for the next 8 years.”

“We are excited to assist with their aim to achieve greener lighting and contribute to their strategic plans for a net-zero future.”

Report problems with street lights here