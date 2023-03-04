Legal steps to move a group of travellers from Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront car park are set to begin.

Over a dozen caravans and vehicles arrived on Thursday (March 2nd) at the back of the B&M store in Burnham’s Pier Street car park.

Sedgemoor District Council, which manages the seafront car park, said it is following its normal procedure alongside Police.

A council spokeswoman said: “The statutory welfare checks were carried out on Friday and assuming no relevant welfare issues arose, notices to vacate will be served as appropriate. If they are still there when the notice period expires, we will commence proceedings.”