Somerset County Council says it has ‘started the formal process’ of moving a group of travellers who have been pitched up for over two weeks along part of Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront.

The line of vehicles is parked on the South Esplanade, opposite Burnham Sailing Club. They are also using the seafront lawns to hang up washing, set up seating and use a cooker, as pictured here.

A spokesman for Somerset County Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To confirm, we will be starting the formal process to have the travellers removed on Tuesday.”