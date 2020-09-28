Burnham-On-Sea travellers

Somerset County Council says it has ‘started the formal process’ of moving a group of travellers who have been pitched up for over two weeks along part of Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront.

The line of vehicles is parked on the South Esplanade, opposite Burnham Sailing Club. They are also using the seafront lawns to hang up washing, set up seating and use a cooker, as pictured here.

A spokesman for Somerset County Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To confirm, we will be starting the formal process to have the travellers removed on Tuesday.”

Burnham-On-Sea travellers

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page