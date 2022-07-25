A group of travellers who have been pitched up on a playing field in Burnham-On-Sea for a week have been served with legal papers to move.

A group of seven caravans arrived at the Cassis Close playing fields earlier in July and several planned sports activities have had to be cancelled or scheduled.

A spokeperson for Sedgemoor District Council said: “We are taking legal action. They were served with formal notices on Monday (July 25th), including those that arrived after the first group, so that they are all now covered.”

“They have until 2pm on Tuesday July 26th to leave, if not we will have to issue court proceedings.”