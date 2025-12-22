9.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Dec 22, 2025
Council steps up security at Burnham's Marine Cove to deter anti-social behaviour
News

Council steps up security at Burnham’s Marine Cove to deter anti-social behaviour

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

New CCTV warning signs are being installed at Marine Cove in Burnham-On-Sea as part of a move to deter anti-social behaviour and protect the popular seafront gardens.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council says the clearer, more visible warnings are intended to discourage vandalism and support the ongoing care of the well‑used community space.

Marine Cove on Burnham’s North Esplanade is used by residents and holidaymakers and the Council hopes the enhanced signage will help reassure users and promote safety.

A Town Council spokesperson says:  “The new signage is intended to deter vandalism and support the ongoing protection of this much‑loved community space.”

“By making the presence of CCTV clear and visible, the Council aims to reassure visitors, promote public safety, and help ensure that Marine Cove remains a welcoming environment for residents and visitors alike.”

