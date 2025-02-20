10.3 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Feb 20, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsCouncil supports plans for out-of-hours prescription machine in Burnham
News

Council supports plans for out-of-hours prescription machine in Burnham

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea medical centre

A new prescription collection machine could soon be coming to Burnham-On-Sea Medical Centre after town councillors supported the planning application this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday (February 19th), councillors supported Day Lewis Pharmacy’s application to Somerset Council to introduce a new self-service prescription collection point at its existing premises in Love Lane.

The new technology enables patients to collect their prescription medication any time, even when the pharmacy is closed or busy. A machine is already in use at Berrow Health Campus in Brent Road.

Cllr Julie Flurry told the meeting: “It’s a really good idea, especially for people who work in the daytime and can’t get to the pharmacy during normal opening hours.”

A spokesperson says: “With the Pick-up collection machine around 70% of all collections actually happen during normal pharmacy opening hours. Of the other 30%, 90% of that is collected the hour before opening and the hour after closing.”

“Currently with space restrictions the waiting area is congested. The machine install will relieve this issue as patients can collect without entering the building.”

“The pharmacy has seen an uplift in prescriptions in the last 12 months and so having this service available will create a more efficient service to the local community.”

The planning application is for the “installation of a Pick-up prescription collection machine to the existing pharmacy window.”

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Committee unanimously supported the application. A final decision will be taken by Somerset Council.

Previous article
Burnham Rugby Club welcomes holiday park entertainer for family fun shows today
Next article
Somerset Council plans 7.5% increases in council taxes amid budget gap of £52.2m

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Haze Caravan Rentals

49 Esplanade

Resin8 (TKASA Young Enterprise 2024)

The Rosewood Burnham-On-Sea

2 Brighthome, Brean

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
light rain
10.3 ° C
10.9 °
9.4 °
93 %
4kmh
100 %
Thu
12 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
9 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com