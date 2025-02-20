Council supports plans for out-of-hours prescription machine in Burnham

A new prescription collection machine could soon be coming to Burnham-On-Sea Medical Centre after town councillors supported the planning application this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday (February 19th), councillors supported Day Lewis Pharmacy’s application to Somerset Council to introduce a new self-service prescription collection point at its existing premises in Love Lane.

The new technology enables patients to collect their prescription medication any time, even when the pharmacy is closed or busy. A machine is already in use at Berrow Health Campus in Brent Road.

Cllr Julie Flurry told the meeting: “It’s a really good idea, especially for people who work in the daytime and can’t get to the pharmacy during normal opening hours.”

A spokesperson says: “With the Pick-up collection machine around 70% of all collections actually happen during normal pharmacy opening hours. Of the other 30%, 90% of that is collected the hour before opening and the hour after closing.”

“Currently with space restrictions the waiting area is congested. The machine install will relieve this issue as patients can collect without entering the building.”

“The pharmacy has seen an uplift in prescriptions in the last 12 months and so having this service available will create a more efficient service to the local community.”

The planning application is for the “installation of a Pick-up prescription collection machine to the existing pharmacy window.”

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Planning Committee unanimously supported the application. A final decision will be taken by Somerset Council.