Council tax bills in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge look set to rise this year under inflation-busting proposals being considered by the Town Council.

Councillors are set to vote next week on plans to hike up the council’s total budget from £615,343 last year to £718,211 for the coming year.

The Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee considered the draft budget at its latest meeting where it was approved, subject to a vote by the full Town Council at a meeting on Monday February 3rd.

“It was resolved to make a recommendation to full Council that it makes final approval of the budget at a total of £718,211, which is an increase of 29 pence per week (or around £15 extra per year) on the Band D properties,” says the council.

Councillors have previously pointed to the removal of a £22,171 precept support grant from Sedgemoor District Council – due to government cutbacks – putting extra financial strain on the Town Council.

How Town Council’s budget was spent in 2019

Expenditure Income Required
Admin 184,438 1,225 183,258
Democratic & Civil 15,800 15,800
Burial board 158,560 14,405 144,160
Joint funding with others 92,350 92,350
Grants 45,100 45,100
Princess Theatre 145,115 67,650 77,465
Old Courthouse 17,850 3,200 14,650
Other properties 1,630 1,630
Allotments 1,850 1,400 450
Town improvements 37,050 2,000 35,050
Handyman 5,930 5,930
Community Infrastructure Levy Burnham 250 -250
Community Infrastructure Levy Highbridge 250 -250
TOTALS 705,718 90,380 615,343

 