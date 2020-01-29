Council tax bills in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge look set to rise this year under inflation-busting proposals being considered by the Town Council.

Councillors are set to vote next week on plans to hike up the council’s total budget from £615,343 last year to £718,211 for the coming year.

The Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee considered the draft budget at its latest meeting where it was approved, subject to a vote by the full Town Council at a meeting on Monday February 3rd.

“It was resolved to make a recommendation to full Council that it makes final approval of the budget at a total of £718,211, which is an increase of 29 pence per week (or around £15 extra per year) on the Band D properties,” says the council.

Councillors have previously pointed to the removal of a £22,171 precept support grant from Sedgemoor District Council – due to government cutbacks – putting extra financial strain on the Town Council.

How Town Council’s budget was spent in 2019