Council tax bills in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge look set to rise this year under inflation-busting proposals being considered by the Town Council.
Councillors are set to vote next week on plans to hike up the council’s total budget from £615,343 last year to £718,211 for the coming year.
The Town Council’s Finance and Resources Committee considered the draft budget at its latest meeting where it was approved, subject to a vote by the full Town Council at a meeting on Monday February 3rd.
“It was resolved to make a recommendation to full Council that it makes final approval of the budget at a total of £718,211, which is an increase of 29 pence per week (or around £15 extra per year) on the Band D properties,” says the council.
Councillors have previously pointed to the removal of a £22,171 precept support grant from Sedgemoor District Council – due to government cutbacks – putting extra financial strain on the Town Council.
How Town Council’s budget was spent in 2019
|Expenditure
|Income
|Required
|Admin
|184,438
|1,225
|183,258
|Democratic & Civil
|15,800
|15,800
|Burial board
|158,560
|14,405
|144,160
|Joint funding with others
|92,350
|92,350
|Grants
|45,100
|45,100
|Princess Theatre
|145,115
|67,650
|77,465
|Old Courthouse
|17,850
|3,200
|14,650
|Other properties
|1,630
|1,630
|Allotments
|1,850
|1,400
|450
|Town improvements
|37,050
|2,000
|35,050
|Handyman
|5,930
|5,930
|Community Infrastructure Levy Burnham
|250
|-250
|Community Infrastructure Levy Highbridge
|250
|-250
|TOTALS
|705,718
|90,380
|615,343