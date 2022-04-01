New solar-powered parking payment machines are set to be introduced along Burnham-On-Sea seafront this month, Somerset County Council has announced.

It comes as Spring parking charges were introduced along the town’s seafront on Friday (April 1st) even though many payment machines are not working.

Motorists wanting to pay for parking with cash have been left frustrated with at least five machines out of action. Those not working are now set to be replaced.

A spokesman for Somerset County Council, Andrew Doyle, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We are pleased to confirm that a number of new pay and display machines have just been delivered.”

”They are currently being programmed and will be installed along Burnham-On-Sea front during April. The new machines are solar powered and will provide an option for payment to be made by contactless card.”

”In the meantime, drivers are able to make payment by using the PayByPhone service. Sessions can be booked by APP, SMS Text and voice recognition.”

The same problem has been reported several times in recent years along Burnham’s Esplanade.

Along The Esplanade, the chargeable times are 9am to 6pm daily between 1st April and 30th September.

The charges are: 60 minutes costs 70p, 120 minutes costs £1.40, 180 minutes costs £2.10, and 240 minutes is £3.20.