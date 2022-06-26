Sedgemoor District Council says it is considering the disposal of a section of its land near Highbridge Railway Station for the building of a new pedestrian and cycle bridge.

The land, measuring 2,995 square metres, is shown on the map below and is next to the railway station’s parking area, where building work is underway.

The council says the disposal to Hallam Land Management Ltd would enable the construction of a new bridge across the river as part of the nearby Brue Farm development to enable easier access to the hundreds of new homes.

The council has invited the public to comment on the proposals by 5pm on July 26th.

The proposals and feedback will then form a report which will be debated at a future Sedgemoor Executive meeting, probably in August 2022.

A plan of the proposed land disposal can be obtained either by contacting Mrs Michelle Fry on 01278 435296 or via email at michelle.fry@Sedgemoor.gov.uk

A copy of the plan is also available for inspection during normal office hours at Bridgwater House (TA6 3AR).