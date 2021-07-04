Sedgemoor District Council has urged residents in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge not to be noisy neighbours this summer.

The authority, which oversees complaints about noise, has issued the guidance amid a busy few weeks ahead with the Euro 2020 football finals and the easing of Covid restrictions.

Council spokeswoman Claire Faun says: “With the summer weather, the Euro footie and the prospect of an easing of lockdown rules, there is a party atmosphere around the country.”

“Everyone is looking forward to spending more time outdoors, meeting up with friends and family, arranging BBQs and parties.”

“This inevitably causes music, loud voices and smoke from barbeques which can carry across gardens and through open windows.”

She adds: “That is why Sedgemoor District Council’s Environmental Health Team have come up with guidance to ‘be good to your neighbour’, working alongside other organisations such as Homes in Sedgemoor, landlords and the YMCA.”

“Every summer, we see a rise in noise nuisance and smoke complaints during the warm weather, so we are urging residents to play their part and be a good neighbour by letting your neighbour know if you are planning a party or outdoor entertaining.”

“Many of the complaints we receive could have been resolved amicably rather than resorting to making a formal complaint to the council. Upon receipt of a complaint, we have to investigate both sides of the story, which inevitably takes time to gather evidence and the moment/problem has passed. Unless it is a long-standing and regular occurrence or anti-social behaviour, it’s far better to contact to your neighbour before taking any official action with the Council or Police.”

“Our Environmental Health webpage here contains sample letters plus hints and tips on how to approach your neighbours in a neighbourly fashion rather than starting off on an antagonistic manner. In most cases, this means problems can be resolved quickly, especially if the noise is a one-off or limited in duration, as we cannot intervene in such cases.”

“What we can do is investigate ongoing or regular noise or smoke problems or get some action for house or car alarms which are continually going off.”

For information about noise complaints, see the council’s website here.

Council’s tips to avoid noise:

Consider your neighbours (particularly if you are planning a garden get together or EURO 2020 celebration at your home). Neighbours are generally tolerant if it’s not a frequent occurrence and feel that you are taking reasonable steps to consider them.

Inform your neighbours of the day, date and time of your party. Try to stick to finish times and remember neighbours may have children, may have to go to work the following day or may be sleeping if on night shifts.

Be considerate when arranging the music – especially if the party is in the garden. Music (particularly bass notes) carries a long way. If you can hear the music beyond the boundary of your home or upstairs, your neighbours will probably be able to hear it as well.

Respond to any requests or complaints – be prepared to turn the music down if asked.

After 2300 hrs reduce the music volume and take the party inside (if Covid restrictions allow).

Ask your guests leave quietly – raised voices and slamming doors late at night are equally as disturbing as loud music.

Remember to stay COVID safe and follow current government guidelines for inside and outside.